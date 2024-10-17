Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,078 shares of company stock worth $16,700,246. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $497.35. The stock had a trading volume of 637,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,225. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

