Avaii Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,931,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,163. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

