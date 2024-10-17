Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 185940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.