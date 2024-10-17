Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 100,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 186,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

