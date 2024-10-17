Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00006862 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $710.28 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,926.67 or 0.99977529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00064675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,357,712 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 152,319,820.41537455 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.72712315 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 483 active market(s) with $21,586,761.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

