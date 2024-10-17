Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in September

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 5,380,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Azenta by 72.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 3.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Azenta by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Azenta Price Performance

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $43.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14. Azenta has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

