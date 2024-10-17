B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

NYSE TMO opened at $591.50 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.81. The firm has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

