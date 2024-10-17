B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 5,459 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Aflac makes up 1.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 50,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.49. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

