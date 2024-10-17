B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 278 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 261,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,071,781.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.95 and a 12 month high of $128.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

