B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

