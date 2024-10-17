B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 421.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

