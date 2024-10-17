Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Major Shareholder Sells $369,952,591.90 in Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,002,225 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $160,649,311.50.

On Monday, October 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,076,169 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $163,250,568.45.

On Friday, October 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,192,207 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $207,895,968.28.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20.

On Monday, September 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,985,553 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $197,477,754.33.

On Friday, September 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,915,126 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $154,725,779.52.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,305,415 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $90,533,647.05.

On Monday, September 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 4,941,403 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $197,359,635.82.

On Thursday, September 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of Bank of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,966,178 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $156,981,325.24.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. 31,694,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,905,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 170,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,012,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,175,000 after buying an additional 63,038 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

