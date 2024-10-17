Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.93 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.93 ($0.12). 18,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 420,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.02 ($0.12).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.15.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

