Barclays Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $135.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $121.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.37. 2,835,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,088,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.96. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

