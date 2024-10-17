Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$26,000.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
Bayhorse Silver Price Performance
Shares of BHS stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47.
