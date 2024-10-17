Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys 4,790 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 469,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 229,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

