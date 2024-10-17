Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 38.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 95,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,224 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.