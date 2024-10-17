Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,248 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 52.2% during the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59,323 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
QCOM opened at $171.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
