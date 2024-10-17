Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 338,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BELFB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

