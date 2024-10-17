Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 338,800 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on BELFB. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BELFB
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
Shares of BELFB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $85.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.58. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $133.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bel Fuse
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Progressive Leads the Way as Analysts Bet Big on Insurance Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.