Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Raises Dividend to GBX 38 Per Share

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,352 ($43.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,061.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,794.54. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 1,993 ($26.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,384 ($44.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,900 ($37.87) to GBX 3,200 ($41.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,368 ($43.98) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,204.20 ($41.84).

Insider Transactions at Bellway

In related news, insider Keith Adey sold 27,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.53), for a total transaction of £889,258.71 ($1,161,215.34). 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

