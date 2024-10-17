Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 10.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. The company's primary project is the 100% owned Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 7 exploration permits, 62 exploration permits extension submitted, and 4 ratification submitted covering a total area of 155.032.61 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

