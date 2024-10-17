Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) were down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 125,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

