Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 27,151 shares.The stock last traded at 15.24 and had previously closed at 15.26.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 5.45.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

