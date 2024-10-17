BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 30111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

BeWhere Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$69.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.88.

BeWhere Company Profile

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Featured Stories

