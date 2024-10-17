Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.36.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Shares of BYND opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $428.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
