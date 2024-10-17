Bfsg LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $846.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $754.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.80. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

