Bfsg LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after purchasing an additional 468,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,874 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,901,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,533,000 after acquiring an additional 884,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,189,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,109 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $81.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.04. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,261.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy purchased 13,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,915 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,261.45. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 92,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $6,822,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,044,472.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

