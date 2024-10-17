Bfsg LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

