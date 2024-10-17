Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
