Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bit Digital Stock Performance
BTBT stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 4.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.27.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.
