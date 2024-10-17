Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 9.8% Higher This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $67,039.09 on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,325.29 billion and $34.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.52 or 0.00543738 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00027720 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00074053 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000149 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,768,859 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.
