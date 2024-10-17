BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 64,275 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $487,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,318,475 shares in the company, valued at $426,894,040.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $437,768.10.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,581 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $42,024.93.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,386 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $146,752.02.

On Friday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,267 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $177,061.87.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,988 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $240,549.76.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 118,879 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $892,781.29.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 112,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

