BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.94 and last traded at $63.94, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

