Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

BCSAW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

