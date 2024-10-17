Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Short Interest Up 9.5% in September

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
BCSAW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
