Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Down 10.9% in September

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BLMN. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,640. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after acquiring an additional 569,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,520.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 450,630 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 76.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 544,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,475,000 after buying an additional 236,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 45.7% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 457,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 143,485 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

