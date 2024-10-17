BMO Capital Markets Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $104.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $93.13 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

