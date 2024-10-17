Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $179.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $122.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of BOOT opened at $167.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.12. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $169.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 52.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,779,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 86,969 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

