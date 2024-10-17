Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Short Interest Up 11.4% in September

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Borealis Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

BRLS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Borealis Foods has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

