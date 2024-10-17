BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after buying an additional 1,390,904 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1,596.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 811,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 763,278 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 323.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 557,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 426,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.95. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

