BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.