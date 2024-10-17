BOS Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 129,582 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $131.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

