BOS Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.