Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.80 and last traded at C$14.77, with a volume of 13545 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark raised Bridgemarq Real Estate Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$143.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.38.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$110.09 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bridgemarq Real Estate Services news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

Featured Stories

