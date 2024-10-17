Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target at $20.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ENTA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 160.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

