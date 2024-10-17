Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $20.00

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.43%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.