Brokerages Set Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) PT at $4.50

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Telos alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Telos

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

In other news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Price Performance

Shares of TLS stock opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Telos will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

(Get Free Report

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.