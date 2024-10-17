Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 45.16 and last traded at 44.98, with a volume of 592729 shares. The stock had previously closed at 41.15.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 9.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is 39.27.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

