Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Sells $90,675.00 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $668,129.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 214,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,833. The company has a market cap of $521.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 211.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.