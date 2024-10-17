Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Up 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.97 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 209,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 534,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Caleres Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caleres

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,417.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,660,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 183,594 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 58.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 69.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

