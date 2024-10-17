Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CANF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.