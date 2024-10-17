Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Major Shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 15,000 Shares

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 944,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,716,481.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,330.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CADL stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADL. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

